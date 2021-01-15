MUM Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Mumbai take on Haryana next in the Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Friday, January 15 and is scheduled for 12:00 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MUM vs HAR Dream11 prediction, playing 11 squads, and other match details.

Mumbai didn’t start off their tournament campaign well as the hosts of this match were handed back-to-back losses by Delhi and Kerala. Despite consisting of great attacking batting order, Mumbai has failed to capitalize on the opportunities and is yet to bag any points in the Elite E Group. Mumbai will be hoping to bounce back as they look to register their first win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

2 wins on the bounce for Kerala! 👏



Mohammed Azharuddeen's breathtaking 1⃣3⃣7⃣* powers Kerala to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai. 👍 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/KH5YyGOK5u — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Also Read Washington Sundar Has THIS Indian Player Involved In 4 Of His Most Crucial Wickets So Far

Haryana, on the other hand, have won both the games they played in the league and will be walking into the match brimming with confidence. Currently, slotted 3rd on Elite E Group league table, Haryana’s will be banking on the excellent performances of their bowlers to continue on their winning run against Mumbai

Squads likely for MUM vs HAR Dream11 Team

Mumbai Squad- Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Tushar Deshpande, Sujit Nayak, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Akash Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Aakarshit Gomel, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar

Also Read Another Injury Scare For India? Navdeep Saini Complains Of Pain In Groin, Limps Off Field

Haryana Squad- Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Arun Chaprana, Harshal Patel, Shubham Rohilla, Ashish Hooda, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Pahal, Ajit Chahal, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Kapil Hooda

MUM vs HAR Playing 11s

Mumbai- Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kruthik Hanagavadi

Also Read Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin's Absence Makes India Do THIS First Since Melbourne 1948 Test

Haryana- Guntashveer Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Mohit Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MUM vs HAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Aditya Tare

Batsmen- Chaitanya Bishnoi, Siddhesh Lad, Himanshu Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounder- Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube

Bowlers- Kruthik Hanagavadi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Arun Chaprana

Also Read Sundar Gets Smith But Labuschagne Takes Australia To 154/3 At Tea

MUM vs HAR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Yuzvendra Chahal or Aditya Tare

Vice-Captain- Shivam Dube or Rahul Tewatia

MUM vs HAR Match Prediction

We predict Mumbai to defeat Haryana and register their first win of the tournament.

Note: The above MUM vs HAR Dream11 prediction, MUM vs HAR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUM vs HAR Dream11 team and MUM vs HAR Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.