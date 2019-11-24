MUM Vs JHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview And Other Match Details

The upcoming Super League Group B match of 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Mumbai and Jharkhand will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on Sunday, November 24 and it is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

A look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures and teams which is all set to commence on November 8.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/Z6OQwigA7T — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

MUM vs JHA Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 11th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began with a game between Andhra and Bihar on November 8. The tournament continues the ongoing 2019-20 Indian domestic cricket season, which was started with the Duleep Trophy this August. 38 teams are participating in the domestic T20 event which features 154 matches in the round-robin, super league and knockout formats.

INDIA B are the WINNERs of Deodhar Trophy as they beat India C by 51 runs in the final at Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/dL56rPRLLD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

MUM vs JHA squad details

MUM Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shams Mulani, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Dhrumil Matkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Sujit Nayak, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Parikshit Valsangkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi

JHA Squad

Anand Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Kumar Deobrat, Sumit Kumar (w), Anukul Roy, Sonu Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Monu Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty, Shahbaz Nadeem

MUM vs JHA Dream11 team prediction

Keeper – Aditya Tare

All-rounder – Vijay Shankar

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Saurabh Tiwary (vc), Jay Gokul Bista, Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer

Bowlers – Varun Aaron, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem

Mumbai is likely to win for their all-round attack and is expected to win you a lot of points.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

