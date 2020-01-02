MUM Vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The upcoming 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Round 4 match will be played between Mumbai and Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The four-day first-class fixture will be played between January 3 and January 6. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

MUM vs KAR Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 86th edition of the Ranji Trophy began on December 9. The tournament will conclude in March 2020. It continues the ongoing Indian domestic cricket competition. 38 teams are participating in the event which will feature 169 first-class matches across three months.

MUM vs KAR Dream11 Squad details

MUM vs KAR Dream11: MUM Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Jay Gokul Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare (w), Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shashank Attarde, Vinayak Bhoir, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Sarfaraz Khan

MUM vs KAR Dream11: KAR Squad

Mayank Agarwal, Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Abhishek Reddy, Rohan Kadam, Ronit More, Srinivas Sharath, Praveen Dubey

MUM vs KAR Dream11 Team prediction

Wicket-keeper – Aditya Tare

All-rounder – Shreyas Gopal, Tushar Deshpande

Batsmen – Karun Nair (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane

Bowlers – Prateek Jain, Shams Mulani, Deepak Shetty

Karnataka are favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

