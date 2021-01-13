MUM Vs KER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Mumbai and Kerala will meet in an upcoming contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Monday, January 13. Here's our MUM vs KER Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and MUM vs KER match prediction for the same.

MUM vs KER live match preview

Both sides have had contrasting starts to their respective campaign in the T20 competition. The strong Mumbai line-up surprisingly came second in their encounter against Delhi and will be keen to bounce back with a dominant performance against Kerala. The presence of several IPL-bound players such as captain Suryakumar Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, and Siddhesh Lad is likely to give them an edge over their opposition.

However, the Sanju Samson-led Kerela side performed significantly well in their opening contest against Puducherry and claimed an important win. With crucial winning points at stake, both teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the contest.

MUM vs KER live: Squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Prathamesh Dake, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde.

Kerela: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby (VC), Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK

MUM vs KER match prediction: Top picks from MUM vs KER playing 11

S Yadav

T Deshpande

S Samson

R Uthappa

MUM vs KER Dream11 prediction: MUM vs KER Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S Samson (vc)

Batsmen: R Uthappa, S Khan, S Baby, S Yadav (c), Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: J Saxena, S Dube

Bowlers: S Mulani, T Deshpande, S Midhun

MUM vs KER match prediction

As per our prediction, the Mumbai team will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUM vs KER Dream11 prediction and MUM vs KER Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUM vs KER Dream11 team and MUM vs KER Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Robin Uthappa Instagram

