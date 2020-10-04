IPL 2020: Mumbai Clinch Their 3rd Win; Skipper Rohit Lauds Overall Team Effort

On Sunday, the defending champions beat Hyderabad by 34 runs in an IPL match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and registered their third win of the tournament. Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with 67 off 39 balls, helping them reach 208 for five. Mumbai have now moved to the top of the table with this clinical win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper Rohit Sharma credited the bowlers, stating that they sealed the game for the team. He further lauded the batsmen for putting up the score on the board.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn't have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that's what they did. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board. We decide the middle order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters. Today Krunal also showed his value. You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to bowl the best delivery at the time. I don't try to impose my plans on them. I want them to give me their plan, and then I set the field. It is always nice to have bowlers who do that," said Rohit Sharma.

Trent Boult adjudged man of the match

Trent Boult led the Mumbai Indians bowling attack from the front. He adapted to the conditions and the size of the boundaries at Sharjah marvellously well as he finished with figures of 2 for 28. Further stating that the conditions are foreign, Boult said that you have to be clear in your head and execute what you want to do.

"We had watched a bit of cricket played on this wicket. Small ground too. Good effort by the boys. We had something to bowl to. I am known for swing and not for slower ones with the new ball, but you just use variations and angles. Have a bit of fun. I don't actually get Kane out too much in the nets. So nice to do so, but more important to get the wicket. Very foreign conditions for me, very hot, but you have to be clear in your head. Execute what you want to do, and not worry about the ball travelling out of the park," said Boult.

Quinton de Kock was back amongst the runs with a sizzling 39-ball 67 before the bowlers did a commendable job in batsmen friendly Sharjah to power Mumbai to a clinical 34-run win over Hyderabad. The swashbuckling duo of Hardika Pandya (28) and Kieron Pollard (25 not out) scored at their usual brisk pace but it was Krunal who propelled Mumbai to 208 for five with 20 runs off a mere four deliveries in the last over.

Then, the Mumbai bowlers did just enough to restrict SRH to 174 for seven.

