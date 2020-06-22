Mumbai Cricket Association Scorer Deepak Joshi Fights COVID-19 Battle At City Hospital

Amidst the India lockdown and an increasing number of coronavirus Maharashtra cases, Mumbai Cricket Association’s “Numbers Man” Deepak Joshi has taken up fight against the pandemic. A 55-year old Deepak Joshi is a scorer for Mumbai Cricket Association in both domestic as well as international cricket. He has officiated as an official scorer in 11 Tests, 21 ODIs and 5 T20Is in addition to almost 300 domestic matches.

Moreover, he is also a medical technologist for a South Mumbai-based hospital where he has been working for the past 28 years. Off late, he has been performing X-Rays for suspected coronavirus cases in the hospital.

Coronavirus Maharashtra cases: Mumbai Cricket Association’s scorer frontline warrior in pandemic

Deepak Joshi resides in Virar, i.e. a far-away suburb from Mumbai. While speaking with the PTI, he said that he travelled in three buses for more than three hours to get from his home to the hospital for duty on May 24. Deepak Joshi also stated that he handles 15-20 suspected coronavirus cases and takes their X-Rays in his daily eight-hour shifts. He added that ever since he re-joined his duty on May 24, he has not been able to return home and has been staying at accommodation provided by the hospital.

Deepak Joshi estimated his stay at the hospital for further three to six months since Mumbai is one of the largely affected cities in the country due to the contagious disease. Speaking about his family, he said that not meeting his daughters and wife in the meantime is a “small price to pay for being a frontline worker in these distressing times”. Deepak Joshi stated that his family is worried for his safety and they constantly tell him to take all the necessary precautions.

Deepak Joshi on being complimented by Mumbai Cricket Association

Deepak Joshi also said that some of the Mumbai Cricket Association officials have spoken to him recently. He stated that they have complimented him for his work and contribution in detecting the potential coronavirus Maharashtra cases. Joshi added that their compliment and the support of his family keeps him motivated amidst the difficult times.

Image credits: mumbaicricket.com