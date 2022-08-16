Mumbai Crowd Goes Mad Seeing Team India Captain & Local Boy Rohit Sharma; Watch

On the momentous occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the Mumbai crowd went wild when they saw Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma leave his hotel. With several fans forming a huge crowd outside the hitman's hotel, the security advised Rohit to go back inside. The 35-year-old is not set to be in action until the Asia Cup 2022 later this month.

As seen in the video posted by a fan below, the Mumbai crowd were out of control when they saw Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma leaving his hotel. The number of people eagerly waiting to see the hitman is a clear reflection of the amount of love Rohit has in the country and especially in Maharashtra.

Massive crowd gathers outside the hotel to see Rohit Sharma.

Asia Cup 2022 squad: Rohit Sharma to lead

While Rohit Sharma has been rested for the Zimbabwe vs India ODI series that will begin on August 18, the BCCI has revealed that he would be leading the team for Asia Cup 2022. KL Rahul has been named as his deputy, while the rest of the team is mentioned below:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Rohit Sharma's injury woes remain a worry

In the recently concluded West Indies vs India series, Team India captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt during the third T20I due to back spasms. After Rohit retired hurt, the BCCI released a statement that read, "Team India captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress."

Following the conclusion of the match, Rohit also provided an update on his injury by stating, "At the moment, it's okay. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully, it should be okay."

With the Asia Cup 2022 around the corner, the 35-year-old was rested for the remaining two T20Is against the West Indies. Considering the injury woes of Rohit, Indian fans will hope that the hitman is in good shape for the Asia Cup, which is set to begin on August 27.