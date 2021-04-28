Mumbai Indians All-rounder Jimmy Neesham Trolls Fan With Top Reply Over Criticism

While Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is yet to play a single game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the New Zealand international has entertained fans with his antics on social media. The player has tickled the funny bones of his Twitter followers with his witty posts on the micro-blogging site. The 30-year-old once again came up with a stunning response after he was criticised by a cricket fan for his performances in the shortest format.

Jimmy Neesham comes up with epic response to counter fan's criticism

The Kiwi all-rounder has failed to find a spot in the MI playing eleven so far. The presence of IPL veteran Kieron Pollard has made it difficult for Neesham to find a spot in the star-studded line-up as the defending champions have persisted with Pollard as their first-choice overseas all-rounder. However, the cricketer has proved his mettle in white-ball cricket with impactful performances over the years and has remained a fan of the same after being criticised by him on social media.

A Mumbai Indians fan recently asked Jimmy Neesham to work on his hard-hitting abilities with the bat. The Twitter user opined that the cricketer is best suited for the ODI format and he needs to improve his scoring rate in the shortest format in order to make it to the playing eleven of a T20 side. He also mentioned how it was disappointing to see a player of such calibre warming the bench for MI.

The dynamic cricketer responded by sharing his stats that indicated that he has performed significantly well with the bat in the shortest format in the recent past. According to the stats shared by Neesham, the player has a magnificent strike rate of 178.76 in T20 cricket since 2019. Moreover, he also has an impressive average of 33.66 in the format since the start of 2019.

Jimmy Neesham 2021 IPL deal

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians acquired Jimmy Neesham's services by signing the player in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year in Chennai. The Jimmy Neesham 2021 IPL base price was INR 50 lakh and MI bought the talented cricketer at the same price.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

MI squad 2021

MI squad 2021: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

