Mumbai Indians And CSK Have THIS Remarkable May 27 Connection, IPL 2021 Fans Shocked

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are two of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two franchises have a combined title count of eight with Mumbai winning five editions of the cricketing extravaganza as compared to Chennai's three, which is why it's no surprise that the battle between the two is always fascinating. The MI team vs CSK team rivalry is arguably the fiercest rivalries in the cash-rich league.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene and CSK team batting coach Michael Hussey celebrate their birthdays on May 27

While the two giant franchises are always against each other on the field, there's a unique connection between the two with respect to Thursday's date i.e. May 27. The coaches of both Mumbai and Chennai celebrate their birthdays on May 27. Mahela Jayawardene - the head coach of Mumbai Indians turned 44 on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Michael Hussey birthday also falls on the same day as he turned 46. The Australian, who in the past was a CSK player. is now their batting coach. Hussey was in India recently for IPL 2021 which was suspended midway due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. Notably, Hussey was among the IPL 2021 members infected by the ungodly virus. However, he has now recovered and is back in Australia.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 campaign

The Mumbai-based franchise had a mixed start to their IPL 2021 campaign. After getting beaten in the tournament opener by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma's men went on to win two on a trot as they defeated KKR and SRH. However, their next two games against DC and PBKS ended up in losses. Mumbai then went on to make a solid comeback as they trounced RR and arch-rivals CSK in successive games before the IPL 2021 was called off. At the time of the IPL suspension, Mumbai Indians were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses from seven games.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 campaign

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played despite their skipper being out of form, with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina being their key men of success. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM