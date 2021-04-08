Mumbai Indians And Sunrisers Hyderabad Engage In Friendly Banter On Twitter

With hours away from the IPL 2021 opener, Mumbai Indians engaged in friendly banter with Sunrisers Hyderabad while piping in their remarks on 'Team Spirit' through Dream11's campaign #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai on Twitter.

The social media banter started with MI Captain Rohit Sharma who tagged his teammates Pandya brothers, Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock (QDK) drawing attention to Dream11's latest video, showcasing MI's teamwork.

The team's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah acknowledged his Captain’s call for teamwork and quipped with the famous - 'Team work makes the dream work' slogan.

Mumbai Indians opener QDK raised the shots as he went on to take credit for the sweep shot displayed by captain Rohit Sharma in the video calling it a result of his company.

That sweep shot in the middle was as perfect as mine, @ImRo45 . My company has had a good effect on you! ;) @MI #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai pic.twitter.com/xjfgTUl0od — Quinton De Kock (@QuinnyDeKock69) April 7, 2021

Hardik Pandya was soon to join the bandwagon speaking about how he had shown teamwork by stacking the bricks to make a set of stumps. 'Brick-brick se stump banta hai,' he said.

In a follow-up tweet, Hardik instigated his teammates from Gully cricket, to jump over a locked-up gate to play the game saying, 'Chalo, faandte hai?'( let's jump over). His tweet earned a witty response from fellow cricketer and brother Krunal who said that the video reminded him of their childhood.

Mumbai Indians' bonding drew in quips from Sunrisers Hyderabad's star players Jonny Bairstow and Jason Holder. While Jonny Bairstow took a dig on Hardik, assuring him that his SRH teammates, Kane and Jason, will make it harder for him this season, SRH all-rounder Jason Holder, took it a notch higher, challenging Hardik to get into a competition of who can cross the locked-up gate faster.

The MI vs RCB clash is all set to kick start the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on April 9, Friday. The opening match would be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.