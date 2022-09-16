Mumbai Indians Appoint South Africa Legend As Jayawardene's Successor As Head Coach

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher has been appointed the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. Boucher will take over from former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who has been made the global head of performance of the MI group to oversee the coaching staff across all three franchises they own, including MI Cape Town and the MI Emirates.

"It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sports. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit," Boucher said on his appointment as MI's head coach.

Boucher, who is the current head coach of the South Africa Men's Cricket Team, confirmed last week that he will step down from the position after the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Earlier, it was reported that Boucher will join the coaching set-up at the newly-formed MI Cape Town franchise in the South Africa T20 league. However, former Australian opener Simon Katich's appointment as head coach of MI Cape Town made Boucher a frontrunner to replace Jayawardene at Mumbai Indians.

Boucher's career

Boucher is regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batter of all time. He played 147 Tests and 295 ODIs for South Africa from 1997 to 2012 and scored 5,515 and 4,686 runs, respectively. Boucher holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper with 555 dismissals under his belt. Boucher announced his retirement from international cricket 10 years ago after a serious eye injury.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI