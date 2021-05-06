Mumbai Indians Arrange Own Charter Flights, Offer Other Teams' Overseas Players To Join In

The IPL 2021 had to be postponed after several players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After the 'IPL 2021 postponed' news, around 57 foreign players in the IPL 2021 along with the support staff, as well as, foreign commentators faced the question of safe travel to their home country. The BCCI and IPL franchises are doing all they can to ensure the safe passage of their players.

IPL 2021 postponed: Mumbai Indians arrange chartered flights to South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies

According to an InsideSport report, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have instructed their management to arranged charter flights on their own to fly their overseas players back home. Moreover, the Nita Ambani-owned franchise has also offered players of other teams to join them. Mumbai Indians don't have English players in their squad, which is why there won't be any London-bound flight.

However, the Mumbai Indians flights will fly to South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies. The Men in Blue have a number of Kiwi players in the form of Trent Boult, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Shane Bond (bowling coach). Trent Boult and others will be joined by a few New Zealand players from other teams. On the other hand, the flight to the Caribbean will fly via Johannesburg where it will drop off its South African players Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen followed by off-loading Kieron Pollard in Trinidad. According to reports, these flights are expected to leave in the next 24-48 hours.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, England players were the first ones to leave India with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians are expected to arrive in Maldives on Thursday as the now-suspended IPL's foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy landed in London to begin a 10-day quarantine before heading to their respective homes. England skipper Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan are expected to board a flight to London within the next 48 hours.

IPL new schedule: BCCI planning to conduct remainder of IPL 2021 in September

A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the board is keen to tap the September window, much like last year, to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World Cup. The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation in India will be under control in September, then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed. "Why not? If the foreign players in IPL 2021 are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. In fact, it can act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event." It is worth mentioning that the T20 World Cup 2021 is set to be played in India in October and November and Rohit Sharma is set to be one of the stars of the tournament.

However, if the COVID situation in India is not under control by September, the BCCI is mulling to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE as they did last year, as per the IPL latest news. The move would be ideal considering the fact the UAE is also the standby venue for T20 World Cup 2021. Moreover, the advantage of completing the IPL 2021 in the UAE from late September onwards would be that the players would be in position and match-ready for the T20 World Cup.

Conducting the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE will also reduce air travel. Recently, the BCCI unveiled nine host cities for the T20 World Cup, however, playing in the UAE will eliminate the risk of traveling much which will also curtail the risk of COVID-19 being contracted from outside team environments.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

