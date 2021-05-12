Mumbai Indians Become Top Talking Point On Wednesday For Two Special Reasons; Here Is Why

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of titles won. The Men in Blue and Gold have five titles to their name that they won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians' name started trending on Twitter for two reasons.

The first reason is that it was on May 12, 2019 when Rohit Sharma's men won the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 final to lift their fourth IPL trophy. In doing so, Mumbai also became the most successful team in the IPL by overtaking CSK's tally of three IPL titles. The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 final was a nail-biting encounter that went right down to the wire and kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

However, it was Mumbai who kept their nerve in the end to register a thrilling 1-run win. With two runs needed off the final ball, Lasith Malinga held his nerves as he bowled a good slower ball on the middle and leg stump and Shardul Thakur missed the ball as it went on to hit his pads. The umpire raised his finger as the Mumbai Indians along with Lasith Malinga players erupted in celebrations.

The other reason behind Mumbai Indians' buzz on social media was the birthday of their premier all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The Caribbean star celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday. Pollard has been with Mumbai since 2010 and is among the very few players in the IPL who has been with the same franchise for more than a decade.

The all-rounder came into the limelight after his exploits in the now-defunct Champions League in 2009. While playing for Trinidad and Tobago, Pollard set the stage ablaze with his scintillating batting and made the cricketing community take note of him. Mumbai Indians were might impressed with Pollard's all-round abilities as they bought him the following year in 2010 for a price of ₹3.47 crore. Since then, the 33-year old has put in consistent performances for Mumbai and has been the linchpin of their setup.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 campaign

The Mumbai-based franchise had a mixed start to their IPL 2021 campaign. After getting beaten in the tournament opener by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma's men went on to win two on a trot as they defeated KKR and SRH. However, their next two games against DC and PBKS ended up in losses. Mumbai then went on to make a solid comeback as they trounced RR and arch-rivals CSK in successive games before the IPL 2021 was called off. At the time of the IPL suspension, Mumbai Indians were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses from seven games.

