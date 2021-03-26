Mumbai Indians Celebrate Jimmy Neesham's 5-27 Against Bangladesh As NZ Sweep Series

New Zealand, under the leadership of Tom Latham, defeated Bangladesh by 164 runs to seal the three-match series by a 3-0 margin. Devon Conway, for his 126 at the top of the order, was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ as his innings propelled his side to 318-6 off their 50 overs. Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham shone with the ball as the star all-rounder rocked the Bangladeshi batting order with a match-winning five-wicket haul.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series: Hosts win dead-rubber

Mumbai Indians lauds Jimmy Neesham vs Bangladesh bowling performance

Jimmy Neesham rolled his arm for 7.4 overs in the third ODI against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. He conceded just 27 runs and picked up five wickets including the prized scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim before returning to clean up the Bangladeshi tail. His bowling performance even earned him some words of admiration from his Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) franchise Mumbai Indians.

Immediately after New Zealand’s emphatic win over Bangladesh, the Mumbai Indians franchise took to social media and congratulated their latest IPL 2021 signing. They also acknowledged the fact that Neesham’s 5-27 was now his best-ever bowling performance in ODI cricket. Here is a look at the Mumbai Indians' post regarding the dazzling bowling spell of Jimmy Neesham vs Bangladesh in the recently-concluded dead-rubber.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series: Hosts pose with ODI trophy

A look at MI schedule IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 season is set to launch on April 9 in Chennai. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play the opening match of the tournament against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side. As part of the IPL 2021 and BCCI policy, none of the eight franchises will be granted a home advantage this year. Mumbai Indians' league stage matches will be held across Chennai (five), Delhi (four), Bengaluru (three) and Kolkata (two). Here is a look at the entire MI schedule IPL 2021.

MI fixtures IPL 2021

MI team 2021 updates

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. Here is a list of all MI players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

