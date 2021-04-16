Mumbai Indians Come Second To Arch-rivals CSK In IPL 2021 Off The Field; Here Is How

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Men in Blue and Gold, who are renowned for their excellent brand of cricket, have broken countless records on the field. However, the Mumbai-based franchise has now got another reason to rejoice courtesy of their achievement off the field.

Mumbai Indians Instagram followers cross 7 million mark

On Friday, the Mumbai Indians Instagram followers crossed the 7 million mark. The franchise took to Instagram and posted about the franchise crossing 7 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform. Here is the sweet message from Mumbai Indians -

Notably, Mumbai Indians just about came second to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in terms of reaching 7 million followers on Instagram. The Yellow Army reached the milestone on Thursday. RCB are at No.3 with 6.1 million Instagram followers followed by KKR (2.5 million), DC (2.4 million), SRH, (2.3 million), PBKS (2.1 million) and RR (1.6 million).

MI are the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. The Mumbai Indians squad enjoys an ardent fan following because of having cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah among others within their ranks. Rohit Sharma's men would look to complete a hat-trick on IPL titles by winning the IPL 2021 and if MI manages to do so, they will become the first team in the IPL's history to win three titles in a row.

SOURCE: PTI