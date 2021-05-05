Mumbai Indians Come Up With Emotional Farewell Message For Fans After IPL Suspension

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 had completed its halfway mark when the decision of IPL 2021 being postponed indefinitely took place on Tuesday. The IPL 2021 teams have started bidding farewell to the fans through their social media handles. After completing 7 matches in the IPL 2021, the Mumbai Indians have an important farewell message for the fans through Twitter

Mumbai Indians team bid farewell with an emotional message

The Mumbai Indians team took to Twitter on Wednesday to acknowledge the constant support of fans, saying that the fans always supported the MI team whether they won or lost. The MI team thanked all their supporters from the bottom of their hearts. They also gave an important message to stay home and stay safe to everyone.

à¤ªà¤²à¤Ÿà¤¨, à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤œà¤¿à¤‚à¤•à¤²à¥‹ à¤•à¤¿à¤‚à¤µà¤¾ à¤¹à¤°à¤²à¥‹...à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¤¾ à¤¸à¤ªà¥‹à¤°à¥à¤Ÿ à¤¨à¥‡à¤¹à¤®à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Ÿà¥€à¤® à¤¬à¤°à¥‹à¤¬à¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾! à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥‚à¤¨ à¤†à¤­à¤¾à¤° ðŸ’™



Win or lose, your constant support was always there with the team, Paltan! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Since the Mumbai Indians is considered to represent Maharashtra and most MI fans would be well-versed with the Marathi language, the MI team first gave the message in Marathi to all the native fans. The Mumbai Indians refer to their fan base as MI Paltan. The MI Paltan would be eagerly looking forward to the matches to resume when the pandemic situation gets under control as the Mumbai Indians team have always won the IPL title in odd years since 2013.

IPL suspended after Amit Mishra and W. Saha also test positive

The IPL suspended news came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha Covid report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. After the Saha Covid report came positive, the whole SRH team went into quarantine. By this point, 4 teams in the tournament had reported Covid cases after which the suspension of the IPL 2021 became inevitable.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were set to face the Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of the IPL 2021. After Saha tested positive, the match was postponed and the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday. Earlier, the KKR vs RCB match was also postponed when Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive.

IPL latest news

As per IPL latest news, all the IPL players will be in lockdown for 4 days and will have to pass 3 tests before leaving. While the Indian players are ready to move out from the bio-bubble, the foreign players are awaiting confirmation from the BCCI on the route of travel. The IPL is expected to resume in the month of September, most probably in the UAE.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians Instagram