Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Coaches Reject Offer To Become Next ENG Head Coach: Report

Delhi Capitals' current head coach and legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting has reportedly rejected the opportunity to become the coach of the England men's cricket team. Similarly, current Mumbai Indians head coach and former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has also reportedly ruled himself out for selection for the role. As per reports, managing director Rob Key is, hence, on the lookout for fresh faces to coach both the red and white-ball sides.

According to reports such as the DailyMail, Ricky Ponting is not keen on taking up the job of the England cricket coach. As per the report, England cricket's managing director had hoped that the Delhi Capitals coach would consider coaching the IPL side alongside the white-ball side of The Three Lions. Similarly, Mumbai Indians' current head coach Mahela Jayawardene has also rejected the request as per the same report.

With both key targets having reportedly rejected the role, it is believed that Key is now targeting former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson for the Test coach role. As a result, it seems that director Key is willing to split the red-ball and white-ball roles. The 53-year old has already coached his native West Indies and South Africa, and until two years ago, was also in charge of coaching the Bangladesh pacers. These roles help to highlight his experience for the position.

