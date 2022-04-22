Last Updated:

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Coaches Reject Offer To Become Next ENG Head Coach: Report

The current head coaches of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have reportedly rejected the opportunity to become the coach of the England men's cricket team.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians head coaches

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI, PTI


Delhi Capitals' current head coach and legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting has reportedly rejected the opportunity to become the coach of the England men's cricket team. Similarly, current Mumbai Indians head coach and former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has also reportedly ruled himself out for selection for the role. As per reports, managing director Rob Key is, hence, on the lookout for fresh faces to coach both the red and white-ball sides.

MI & DC coaches reject offer to become England cricket coach

According to reports such as the DailyMail, Ricky Ponting is not keen on taking up the job of the England cricket coach. As per the report, England cricket's managing director had hoped that the Delhi Capitals coach would consider coaching the IPL side alongside the white-ball side of The Three Lions. Similarly, Mumbai Indians' current head coach Mahela Jayawardene has also rejected the request as per the same report.

With both key targets having reportedly rejected the role, it is believed that Key is now targeting former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson for the Test coach role. As a result, it seems that director Key is willing to split the red-ball and white-ball roles. The 53-year old has already coached his native West Indies and South Africa, and until two years ago, was also in charge of coaching the Bangladesh pacers. These roles help to highlight his experience for the position.

READ | DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

MI and DC are having contrasting IPL 2022 seasons

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous start to the IPL 2022 campaign as they continue to remain winless even after seven matches. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth place with six points, ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, with the three sides only separated by net run rate. 

READ | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Buttler's 3rd century of season

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points, level on points with second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played a game more. However, with still more than half the league games still remaining in the season, a lot can still change from now until the playoff spots are decided.

READ | MI vs CSK: Is below-par Mumbai Indians knocked out of IPL 2022 Playoffs? What lies ahead?
READ | Mumbai Indians debutant Hrithik Shokeen named after Hrithik Roshan? Netizens spot facts
Tags: Mumbai Indians, IPL, England cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com