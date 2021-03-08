Mumbai Indians Estimated To Lose Whopping ₹35-40 CR In IPL 2021; Here Is Why

The IPL 2021 dates are finally out, with the tournament all set to begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians captained by Rohit Sharma taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli. As per the entire IPL schedule 2021, the matches will be played in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. As per the schedule, the BCCI has decided that all IPL matches this edition will be played on neutral venues.

IPL 2021 dates: IPL Schedule 2021

As per IPL Schedule 2021, the final will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30.

In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk.

Mumbai Indians set to lose crores during IPL 2021

As per the latest report published by Insidesport, franchises are set to lose crores of money due to no spectators allowed during IPL 2021. As per the report, with the absence of spectators at the ground, franchisees are feared at losing ₹ 25 to 40 crore each. In case you are still wondering as to how much heavy the impact will be? well, the franchisees are set to lose on the direct ticket sales revenues which is about ₹ 24-25 Cr for each and could go up to ₹ 40 Cr for the teams like Mumbai Indians.

According to the report, a few industry experts said that in IPL 2020 brands had negotiated with franchises on the account of ’matches behind closed doors’ problem and the same is likely to happen this year, as well as the associated brands, will not able to activate themselves with the crowds in the stadium which could see them asking franchises for the discount on this account.

MI IPL schedule

Going by the MI IPL schedule, Rohit Sharma and co will like to start their tournament with a win as their side is a slow starter and has a tendency to lose the first match of the competition. Mumbai Indians had lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata. The IPL 2021 schedule has been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk.

