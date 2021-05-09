Mumbai Indians Feature Hardik Pandya, Natasa & Baby Agastya In Adorable Mother's Day Video

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Mumbai Indian's posted a heartwarming Instagram Reel video featuring Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic and their baby boy Agastya. To wish Happy Mother's Day to its fans across the world, team Mumbai Indian's shared a messagealong with the video. Hardik and Natasa, as well as Hardik's Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, are seen playing with Agastya in the video.

Mumbai Indians shares adorable video on Mother's Day

Every year on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is commemorated to honour mothers. The Mumbai Indians have released a video in which their players send out Mother's Day greetings. Along with the video, Mumbai Indian's wrote on Instagram, "A mother's love is the only unconditional thing."

Mumbai Indians players shared emotional note for mothers

Rahul Chahar said, ''A mother's love is the only unconditional thing whatever you do. The mother will always inquire in the evening if you have eaten if you are taking care of yourself. Mom, love you."

Suryakumar Yadav said, "You can't express what sacrifices a mother makes to keep her child happy. It's really an emotional thing. I wish her good health and now it's my time to give her whatever she has given to me."

Krunal Pandya expressed, "There are so many things I want to tell you about what you have done for me. I always look up to how you are as a human being. Whatever I am and Hardik is because of you. You have always been the pillar of the family."

Wishing his mother, Hardik Pandya said, "To my mother, Happy Mother's Day! You have been very kind to me. You have always looked after me. Obviously, the love is always there, but I still know why Krunal gets irritated because I am always going to be your number one child. We love you and thank you for being who you are."

Picture Credit: Instagram@MumbaiIndians

