Mumbai Indians Go One Better Than RCB, To Have Their Own Kyle Jamieson For Just ₹20 Lakh

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that it provides a significant stage for up-and-coming youngsters to perform alongside prominent names of the sport. The upcoming season of the cash-rich league (IPL 2021) also promises to be an enthralling one in which several youngsters would look to make a mark with a spirited performance. South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jensen could emerge to be a break-out star for the Mumbai Indians side, and there has been tremendous buzz around the Marco Jensen height as well.

Marco Jensen Mumbai Indians story: MI rope in the tall pacer at his base price

Mumbai Indians have established themselves as the most successful side in the competition with five championship title to their name. The franchise's scouting team has done a fantastic job year after year and has identified players who now have become an integral part of their setup. For the upcoming edition, they have acquired the services of South Africa's Marco Jensen for â‚¹20 lakh. The 20-year-old has in the past got the better of Virat Kohli in the net sessions with his pace and bounce.

Marco Jensen could be Mumbai's answer to Royal Challengers Bangalore's New Zealand recruit Kyle Jamieson. The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an intense bidding war, as they were keen to sign the talented speedster for the upcoming edition. The player's services were ultimately acquired by the Virat Kohli-led side.

Kyle Jamieson's IPL deal of â‚¹15 crore has also made him the fourth most expensive IPL player. Standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, the player surely has an intimidating presence on the cricket field and he has the ability to extract extra bounce because of the same. Mumbai Indians have also got a player who is equally tall, but have had to pay a much lower amount for the same.

Marco Jensen height

The youngster is 6 feet 8 inches tall, and he can use his height to his advantage on the Indian surfaces. The player with a high-release point can trouble the batters. The player will look to make the most of his chances in IPL 2021. However, it remains to be seen if the rookie gets a game, considering the star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up. If he does, the Marco Jensen Mumbai story could be the one to savour for ages in IPL and South African cricket alike.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stats in IPL

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played exceedingly well in the T20 competition. RCB captain Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition with 5878 runs to his name in 192 matches. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma is placed fourth in the list of top run-getters and has scored 5230 runs in 200 games.

