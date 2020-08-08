Mumbai Indians Have Crucial Question To Ask Mitchell McClenaghan As IPL Heads To UAE

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29, 2020 but the cash-rich league was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the IPL 2020 soon approaching, the franchises are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the tournament.

Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan expresses his excitement for IPL 2020

At the same time, players are also expressing their excitement for the IPL 2020. Several cricketers took to social media and shared pictures to show their delight at the prospect of the cash-rich league being played this year. Another cricketer who is excited for the IPL 2020 is Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.

On Friday, Mitchell McClenaghan took to Twitter and expressed his excitement for the IPL 2020. The southpaw shared a picture of himself in the Mumbai Indians jersey and wrote that it's always an exciting moment when his ticket is booked for the IPL. As soon as Mitchell McClenaghan shared the photo, Mumbai Indians responded to the post. In response, Mumbai Indians asked the New Zealand pacer if his bags are packed for IPL 2020 with a wink emoticon.

Mitchell McClenaghan has tasted a lot of success in the IPL as he has grabbed 71 wickets in his 56 matches with one four-wicket haul. The Kiwi quick has also been a part of Rohit Sharma-led side that became IPL champions in 2015, 2017 and 2019. McClenaghan's best season in IPL came in 2015 when he bagged 18 wickets in just 12 games. In that season, the southpaw impressed everyone with his raw pace and accuracy.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of IPL. The Mumbai based franchise has won the most number of titles (4) in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians once again walk as favourites going into the IPL 2020 and Rohit Sharma's men would look to add a fifth trophy their cabinet.

When will IPL 2020 start?

Ever since the IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL 2020 start? To answer the 'When will IPL 2020 start?' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced in by the BCCI after the Governing Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN TWITTER