Mumbai Indians Hilariously Compare Trent Boult's Surfing To His Fielding Abilities: WATCH

Mumbai Indians speedster Trent Boult was involved in a hysterical incident during his side's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It all happened during the fifth over of SRH's innings when David Warner had struck a cover-drive off left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. Trent Boult gave the ball a chase and as the ball was heading towards the boundary he suddenly ended up losing his balance and fell flat.

The incident was immediately caught by the Twitterati. Several reactions poured in on the micro-blogging site as fans ran a meme riot and trolled the Kiwi international. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' official Instagram handle also decided to have some fun at the expense of Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indias took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Trent Boult surfing on the waves of a Chennai beach. In the video, Boult is seen surfing smoothly before a strong wave hits him and makes him fall flat on his face. Mumbai Indians compared the surfing incident to his fall during the SRH game and wrote, "Where have we seen Boulty fall before?" They also put the famous "Oh no, oh no, oh no no no" meme song to the video which left the fans in splits.

Trent Boult had gone surfing with his countrymate Chris Lynn who also plays for Mumbai in the IPL. The Kiwi pacer had posted pictures of him and Lynn, surfing on the waves on the morning of April 16. While Boult has been a regular feature in the MI team, Lynn has played just one match as he had to make way for Quinton de Kock after the first game.

The Trent Boult IPL 2021 stint has started on a bright note. The New Zealander is placed fourth in the Purple Cap list with six wickets to his name in three matches at a brilliant average of 15.17. Boult will like to continue his stunning form in the upcoming games and help Mumbai secure their third IPL title in a row.

