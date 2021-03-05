Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Squad To Have 16-year-old Nagaland Spinner As Support Player

The Mumbai Indians franchise made seven purchases at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction on February 18. Despite holding trials for Nagaland’s 16-year-old spinner Khrievitso Kense prior to the auction, the franchise did not make a bid for the young cricketer. However, they have now selected Kense as their support player for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Congrats to Mr. Khrievitso Kense of #Nagaland on being selected as a support player for #MumbaiIndians in the @IPL. This is just the beginning of what should be a glorious & pathbreaking career ahead. @mipaltan @WeAreTeamIndia @IndiaSports @KirenRijiju @Neiphiu_Rio pic.twitter.com/33HmNkkqcX — Nagaland Olympic Association (@NagalandOlympic) March 4, 2021

MI players update: Khrievitso Kense joins Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021 season

On Thursday, March 4, the Nagaland Olympic Association took to Twitter and congratulated Khrievitso Kense for joining the Mumbai Indians camp for the IPL 2021 season. In their tweet, they confirmed that the youngster was joining the defending champions as their support player. Kense has now become the first-ever cricketer from Nagaland to land an IPL contract for any franchise.

Who is Khrievitso Kense?

Khrievitso Kense is a 16-year-old leg-spinner who plays for Nagaland in domestic cricket. In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, he turned out to be Nagaland’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He picked up seven wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 12. Kense maintained an economy rate of just 5.47 and his best bowling figures includes his match-winning spell of 3-16 he took against Mizoram.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 squad

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise announced a list of their retentions from their previous squad for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. They retained 18 cricketers, including captain Rohit Sharma, and star-attractions like Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah among several others. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 squad.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others in Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 squad, watch video

New MI players at the auction

On February 18, the Mumbai Indians franchise made new additions to their squad at the IPL 2021 auction. They purchased New Zealand cricketers Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham alongside veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla. The Mumbai Indians camp also acquired young speedster Arjun Tendulkar at the auction.

7⃣ new signings 😎

4⃣ foreign buys 🛩️

2⃣ squad players taking the next step 💙



📰 Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021

