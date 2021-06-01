Mumbai Indians Makes Fans Nostalgic With Interesting Dinesh Karthik Birthday Wish

2013 was a memorable year for Mumbai Indians fans since the Men in Blue and Gold lifted their first IPL trophy under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Currently playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik was also a part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won its first IPL title in 2013. On the Dinesh Karthik birthday occasion, the Mumbai Indians have relived the contribution of the wicketkeeper-batsman which saw him score his career-best runs in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians wish Dinesh Karthik on his birthday

Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday and on the Dinesh Karthik birthday occasion, fans have started pouring their wishes on social media. The current vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2012 and 2013 seasons of the IPL. The Mumbai Indians team took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish Dinesh Karthik and naming the exact amount of runs he scored, making it also more like a trivia or a fun fact for fans to remember.

Happy Birthday DK 🎂



The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 510 runs for us in the 2013 season 🏆💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/rUdXpPr94M — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 1, 2021

Dinesh Karthik's contribution to the Mumbai Indians

During the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League, Dinesh Karthik scored 510 runs after playing 19 matches. His highest score was 86 and he maintained a strike rate of 124.08 during the season. According to the Dinesh Karthik stats, 2013 was the season when he scored the highest-ever runs in the Indian Premier League. Before MI, Karthik played for the now Delhi Capitals between 2008-2010 and 2014, Kings XI Punjab in 2011, RCB in 2015, Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 and has remained with KKR since 2018.

Dinesh Karthik stats in the IPL

The wicketkeeper-batsman also got a chance to play under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as the Hitman made his debut as the Mumbai Indians captain after Harbhajan Singh left the position after the 2012 season. In his overall IPL career, Dinesh Karthik has played a total of 203 matches while scoring a total of 3946 runs. His career-best IPL score is 97 with a strike rate of 129.88.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season with KKR

The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders was disappointing as the team had lost 5 out of its 7 matches so far. In the IPL 2021 season, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 123 runs from 7 matches. His contributions with the bat would be key for KKR to make a comeback when the tournament resumes in the UAE in September this year.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians Twitter