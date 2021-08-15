Mumbai Indians Players Greeted With Special Announcement Onboard Their Flight To UAE

Mumbai Indians players arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday to begin early preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021, which is slated to be held in the UAE starting September 19. The Mumbai Indians players met with a unique in-flight announcement by the pilot, who utilised IPL analogies to address the passengers as they were leaving for the UAE on Friday. The pilot referred to Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock's quick partnership at the top to emphasize how they were forced to leave early due to rain. In addition to Sharma and De Kock, the pilot's special announcement mentioned Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

"It is an honour to welcome you aboard on this flight charter service from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Considering the rains coming in today morning, we have started a quick departure, just like how Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock do it for the team. As per the flight details, we are flying, cruising at 3,000 feet above sea level. The flight will be maintaining a ground speed of about 900 km/h. That gives us about 45 minutes before we land at our destination. That's just the time Kieron Pollard needs to score a century," the pilot said in his innovative announcement.

"Forecast conditions at the destination, we are expecting a sunny morning, with the temperature of 32 degrees. Pretty much calmness, just like Jasprit Bumrah kept during the Super Over of 2017 playoff against KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). We shall try landing in Abu Dhabi as early as possible, depending on air traffic congestion. However, I can say it won't be as quick as Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan's half-century record," the pilot added before wishing everyone a safe journey.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings players reached the UAE to start preparations for the remainder of IPL 2021.

