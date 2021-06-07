Mumbai Indians Reveal 'Funny' Side Of Shane Bond As Former NZ Pacer Celebrates Birthday

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond is regarded as one of the best speedsters to have ever played for the Blackcaps by many. Aside from his on-field accomplishments, the outstanding seamer has also made important contributions as a coach for various teams and franchises. The Kiwi cricket star is currently an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' think tank. The five-time champions took to their social media account to dedicate a special post for their bowling coach on the speedster's 46th birthday.

Shane Bond Birthday: Mumbai Indians gives fans a glimpse of his 'alternate side'

The cricketer-turned-coach Shane Bond rings in his 46th birthday on Monday, June 7. The celebrated fast bowler has achieved phenomenal success across multiple roles in his illustrious career. While the pacer had to deal with a number of injury woes during his playing days, he did not let it have an impact on his performances on the field. With his express pace and sheer accuracy, the player went on to become the fastest seamer to claim 100 dismissals in One-Day International cricket.

Even after a decade of his retirement, Bond has remained relevant in the cricket fraternity to date with his coaching stints. After having been with the New Zealand team for three years as their bowling coach, the ex-cricketer was roped in by the Mumbai Indians franchise in 2015. The New Zealander since then has played a major role in shaping the careers of the Indian Premier League team's bowlers. The Mumbai-based franchise shared an amazing post on his birthday, through which, they gave fans a glimpse of Bond's 'alternate side'.

For a fast bowler who scared many international batsman, there’s an alternate side to Bondy🙃#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ShaneBond27 pic.twitter.com/HDc3OuOjuJ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 7, 2021

MI squad IPL 2021

MI squad IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

IPL 2021 date and schedule update

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has zeroed in on the date for the resumption of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first game of the IPL 2021 UAE leg will be played on September 19 while the final will be hosted on October 15 — the day India will be celebrating Dussehra this year.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments of the recent meetings between the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) provided a confirmation regarding the new IPL 2021 date. He mentioned that the discussions went well and the Indian board is confident that the remaining IPL games will be held successfully in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2021 UAE phase will have a total of 31 matches, including the playoffs and the final.

