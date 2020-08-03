Mumbai Indians' Saurabh Tiwary Was On These 5 Teams' 'wishlist' During IPL 2011 Auction

Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwary made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament for Mumbai Indians. He played for the Sachin Tendulkar-led line-up in the first three editions before being released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2011 auction. However, the then 21-year-old was still in Mumbai Indians radar as the franchise had named him as one of the players in their wish-list ahead of the auction.

Saurabh Tiwary: One of the star attractions of IPL 2011 auction

While Mumbai Indians released Saurabh Tiwary ahead of the 2011 auction, the left-handed batsman found himself in a ‘wish-list’ of five franchises, including the list of Mumbai Indians themselves. According to sify.com, teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were the other four franchises who had shown a keen interest in him. As evidenced from the interest show even prior to the auction, several franchises engaged with each other to acquire Saurabh Tiwary in an intense bidding war. The cricketer was finally roped in by the RCB for US$1.6 million (valued ₹7.6 crore at the time).

Since Mumbai Indians lost out Saurabh Tiwary in the bidding process, they instead went home with Rohit Sharma worth $2 million (₹9.5 crore). The decision to acquire a young Sharma turned out to be a game-changing one for the Mumbai-based T20 unit as they went on to claim four IPL titles in the space of the next nine years. While Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011, he was appointed as their captain in 2013. Under his guidance, the franchise became the most successful side in IPL’s history.

On the other hand, Saurabh Tiwary went on with his RCB commitments till 2013. He later joined Delhi Daredevils for 2014 and 2015 and Rising Pune Supergiants for the 2016 season. The 2008 Under-19 World Cup winning-cricketer is now once again reunited with Mumbai Indians and is set to represent the franchise in their title defence in the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020: Saurabh Tiwary in Mumbai Indians

During the IPL 2020 auction, Saurabh Tiwary was purchased by Mumbai Indians at his base price of US$70,000 (₹50 lakh). In the much-awaited season, he will play alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Chris Lynn and several others.

IPL 2020: When will IPL start?

To answer the ‘When will IPL start’ query, the IPL governing council recently came up with a launch date for the tournament. Through a teleconference meeting on Sunday, August 2, the governing council stated that IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

