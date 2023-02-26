Mumbai Indians Share The Welcome Video As Harmanpreet Kaur Joins The Squad For WPL 2023

India Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has joined her Women's Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians after Team India's campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 was finished after the semi final defeat against Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction for a price of INR 1.80 crore and was later named as the franchise captain.

The Mumbai Indians have already started their training camp under the leadership of former England Women's cricket team captain Charlotte Edwards and mentor plus bowling coach former India bowler Jhulan Goswami. Mumbai Indians on their official twitter handle posted a welcome message for the franchise and Indian captain.

Mumbai Indians welcome Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian Women's team captain was seen posing for the camera and was thankfully seen happy. The Women's Premier League is a very good step to promote and spread women's cricket in India and also the tournament will definitely produce some more stars in the near future.

The Women's Premier League consists of 5 teams where they will battle out each other from March 4, 2023. The matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai and at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

If we talk about Team India's run at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the team faced a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the semi final. Team India had a fine run in the group stages of the tournament wherein they defeated Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland and lost in a close encounter to England.

Harmanpreet Kaur was seen wearing sunglasses in the post match interview of the semi final against Australia. Harmanpreet said she doesn't want the country to see her crying and ensured that the team will improve and bounce back soon.

Harmanpreet also hit back at former England captain Nasser Hussain's statement on her bizarre run out. Harmanpreet said, "He (Nasser Hussain) said that? (Harmanpreet raised her eyebrows). Post-match? Okay. I don't know, that's his way of thinking but sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and the bat gets stuck there. Obviously, I will take it as, we were unlucky today. Some things we still have to improve to go to the finals. Definitely, we didn't field well, we didn't bowl well in patches and we didn't bat well. You have to do well in all the departments, then only you have the chance to go to the finals."