Mumbai Indians Show Cyclone Tauktae Sweeping Off City In Chilling Video: WATCH

The city of Mumbai is already battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Monday it buckled up to face the cyclone Tauktae. The gusty winds and heavy showers saw trees being uprooted in various parts of the city as well as the mode of transportation being disrupted. While the state government had already warned people to not venture outside the home, five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians also took to social media platform Instagram to ask people to stay in their houses.

Cyclone Tauktae update: Mumbai Indians share frightening video

Mumbai Indians took to their Twitter handle and shared a clip in which visuals from the Gateway of India and the Taj Hotel can be seen. The video also shows high waves crashing into the stones and strong winds blowing through the trees. Regarding the Cyclone Tauktae update, the strong winds intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' early this morning and are currently travelling at 160 km/hr. The storm is "very likely" to reach the Gujarat coast this evening with gusts travelling at a speed of up to 200 km per hour.

IPL news: Mumbai Indians Instagram followers

Mumbai Indians are one of the most decorated teams in the history of the Indian Premier League with five titles to their name. The IPL 2021 was postponed recently due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the tournament. Despite the tournament being halted at the halfway mark, there is no shortage of fan following for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have seen an increase in their Instagram followers.

The Mumbai Indians Instagram followers are around 6.7 million. The only team to beat their number of Instagram followers are three times IPL champions CSK with 6.8m. Meanwhile, the likes of RCB have 5.9m with the rest far behind. KKR have 2.4m, DC have 2.3m, SRH have 2.2m, PBKS have 2.1m while RR have just 1.5m.

Mumbai weather forecast

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. Flight operations at Mumbai airport have been extended up to 8 pm. As per multiple media reports, the cyclone was at a distance of around 150 km from the state coast this morning and triggered strong winds with a speed of 114 kilometres per hour in Mumbai. The city is also witnessing high tides with height up to 3.95 metres.