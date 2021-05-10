Mumbai Indians Spinner Piyush Chawla Loses Father To COVID-19; Pens Note On Social Media

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lost his father to COVID-19 complications on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Chawla condoled his father Pramod Kumar Chawla's demise saying that 'life would not be the same without him'. Calling him his 'pillar of strength', Chawla revealed that his father had recently contracted COVID and he succumbed to post-COVID complications.

"With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace," Chawla said in a statement on Instagram.

Mumbai Indians, Chawla's IPL 2021 team also sent out a condolence message for the veteran spinner. "Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Chetan Sakariya loses father to COVID-19

Yesterday, Rajasthan Royals young gun Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday due to COVID-19. Post the suspension of IPL 2021, Sakariya had rushed back home to Vartej, Gujarat to attend to his father -- Kanjibhai who was battling COVID-19 for almost a week prior to the suspension.

Reports had also suggested that his father's treatment was being funded by the 22-year-old through the money that he was earning from IPL 2021. He had only received his part payment from IPL 2021 which he transferred home to save his father's life. Notably, Sakariya's father was a tempo driver before he left his job two years ago.

Rajasthan Royals team management while confirming the development said, "It is unfortunate and our prayers with the family at this time."

It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today.



We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2021

