Mumbai Indians Star Chris Lynn Forgets About CPL 2020 Duck After Mother Defeats Cancer

Mumbai Indians' recruit Chris Lynn is better known for his swashbuckling power-hitting and is a regular feature in the T20 leagues of the world. Representing the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020), the Queenslander got the news from back home of his mother's victory against cancer. The Mumbai Indians star shared this information with his fans on through social media.

Chris Lynn's mother is now cancer-free

Mumbai Indians picked up Chris Lynn in the Indian Premier League auctions last year at his base price of ₹2 crores. The franchise also posted the information of Chris Lynn's mother being cancer-free. The big-hitter on his official Instagram account shared a photograph along with his mother to disclose the piece of good news to his fans. On the same day, Chris Lynn was dismissed for a duck with playing a CPL 2020 game against St. Lucia Zouks. He wrote how getting out on a duck on that day did not matter to him when he got to know about his mother's health.

Chris Lynn is very attached to his mother and in the past has expressed his joy when the Euro T20 league and Afghan T20 league were cancelled. He had mentioned how it was a blessing in disguise for him as he would get to spend more time with his mother.

CPL 2020: Chris Lynn searching for form

The much-dreaded name for the bowlers in T20 cricket is yet to get going in the CPL 2020. With 65 runs in 5 matches, the opening batsman will look to find his form as the tournament is heading towards its business end.

CPL Live streaming in India

The live telecast of CPL 2020 in India is available to viewers on the Star Sports Network. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app.

IPL 2020: New base for Chris Lynn

After having played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL for 6 years, Chris Lynn will feature in the Mumbai Indians line-up for IPL 2020. The batsman is set to travel to the UAE for the cash-rich league post his CPL 2020 commitment. Mumbai Indians have already reached UAE and have begun training for the competition in Abu Dhabi.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place in the UAE this season. All the franchises will have to comply with the stringent guidelines and SOPs set by the BCCI for the mega-event. The opening game of the IPL 2020 is slated for September 19, with the finals to be held on November 10.

