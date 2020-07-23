Mumbai Indians Star Krunal Pandya Floors Followers By Disclosing Favourite Bike And Car

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. At the moment, Hardik Pandya has become an indispensable part of the Indian team.

Just like any other cricketer, Pandya too has struggled his way to seal a spot in the Indian team. However, the youngster has had the support of his elder brother Krunal Pandya, who has also featured for the Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have now become household names.

Both the brothers have come a long way since making their debut for the Indian team and they certainly have made a name for themselves in international cricket. Their journey from rags-to-riches is nothing but inspiring.

On Wednesday, Krunal Pandya took to Instagram and shared a picture of him riding a bike and his younger brother Hardik sitting on a car. Notably, these vehicles have been with the Pandya brothers since their struggling days. Krunal Pandya captioned the post, "Hardik and I have had this bike and car for years and years now. We love to take them out for a spin which makes us nostalgic and takes us back down memory lane. #PandyaBrothers"

Recently, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were in the news as they had flown down to Ranchi to celebrate MS Dhoni's 39th birthday along with Krunal's wife Pankhuri. On Tuesday, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a photo from CSK captain's birthday celebrations in Ranchi which also featured the Pandya brothers. Taking to Twitter, Sakshi shared a throwback picture of Dhoni's birthday with had the Pandya brothers and some of their other friends. She captioned it as, "Missing the happy squad".

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are set to represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 that is set to take place in the UAE. The Pandya brothers have played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians success over the years. The Mumbai Indians duo has won the IPL title twice together in 2017 and 2019 with Hardik winning one more in 2015. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will play a key role for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and their performances will be crucial in determining how far the Mumbai based franchise goes in the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM