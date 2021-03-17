Mumbai Indians Take Funny Dig At Ishan Kishan's Post-match Presser On Debut: WATCH

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan, who made his debut in the second India vs England T20I in Ahmedabad last week, immediately made waves with his scintillating performance. The young cricketer from Jharkhand had a debut to remember as he played a match-winning knock of 56 off 32 balls and laid the foundation of India's seven-wicket win which helped them draw the series level at 1-1. Kishan was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his stunning knock.

Ishan Kishan sportingly responds to Mumbai Indians' funny dig at him

After the second India vs England T20I was done and dusted, Kishan addressed the media where he spoke about a plethora of things, right from making his debut to batting with Indian captain Virat Kohli. However, one thing that went unnoticed was Kishan's use of the word 'obviously' during the presser as he repeatedly kept using the world while answering the questions.

The same was caught by the Mumbai Indians social media admin who then took to Instagram and posted a compilation video of Ishan Kishan saying 'obviously'. Several reactions poured in as fans loved the way Kishan said 'obviously' repeatedly in the press conference. In fact, the cricketer took the post sportingly as he commented on the post writing, "Hahahah! Obviously"

Meanwhile, after making a sensational debut Kishan had a forgettable outing in the third T20I where he was dismissed after scoring just four runs as India went on to lose the game by eight wickets. The southpaw would like to be amongst the runs once again in the final two T20Is and help India clinch the series.

Kishan's glorious form is welcome news for the Mumbai Indians team 2021. With the IPL 2021 less than a month away, the pocket-sized dynamo will look to extend his brilliant run of form and help the defending champions defend their title in IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza will begin on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Mumbai Indians team 2021 take on Royal Challengers Bangalore team 2021 in Chennai on Friday, April 9.

SOURCE: BCCI

