Mumbai Indians Team 2021 Have Got A New Footballer In Their Ranks; Watch Video

Mumbai Indians team 2021's latest recruit Jimmy Neesham showcased his excellent football skills during the second New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI in Christchurch. The lanky all-rounder ran out Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal for 78 with his brilliant footwork. The wicket already became a highlight of Tuesday's ODI even before the match ended.

It all happened in the 31st over when Neesham bowled a good-length ball and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to steal a single. Tamim Iqbal was running towards the striker's end that's when Neesham displayed his fancy footwork and caught the Bangladesh opener short of his crease. The southpaw scored 78 runs off 108 balls, an innings laced with 11 fours as he left his side at 133/3 in 30.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh posted 271/6 in their 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 78 off 106 balls while Mithun scored 73 off 57 balls. In response, New Zealand have scored 123/3 after 27 overs with Tom Latham batting on 34 and Devon Conway unbeaten on 47. The hosts need another 178 runs from 29 overs.

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 deal

Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, bought Jimmy Neesham at the IPL auction 2021, thus bolstering their all-rounders' department. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was INR 50 lakh and the defending champions bought the Kiwi international at the same price.

According to the MI 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

MI players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

SOURCE: BLACKCAPS TWITTER