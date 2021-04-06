Mumbai Indians Team Hit By COVID-19 Ahead Of First IPL 2021 Match; Here Is How

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Kiran More recently tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently a talent scout for the Mumbai Indians as well as their wicketkeeping consultant. On Tuesday, April 6, the franchise took to their social media accounts and posted updates regarding the health of the decorated ex-cricketer.

The Mumbai Indians franchise took to social media and wrote that Kiran More is currently “asymptomatic” and has been isolated. They added that they are following all the health guidelines of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the medical team of the Mumbai Indians will continue to monitor More’s health. Here is a look at the latest health updates of the Mumbai Indians team’s talent scout.

Mumbai Indians team: Squad and schedule updates

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. Here is a look at the entire MI squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

As per the MI IPL 2021 schedule, Rohit Sharma and co. will play their opening match of the season on April 9 against the RCB. Here is a look at the entire schedule of their title defence campaign.

A complete look at MI IPL 2021 schedule

MI vs RCB updates

The MI vs RCB match, as mentioned earlier, will be played on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Image source: Kiran More Twitter