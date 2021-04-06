Mumbai Indians Team Management Comes Up With Unique Plan To Make Players 'Feel At Home'

The Mumbai Indians team is all set to launch its title defence campaign against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Apparently, the franchise is making all efforts to make their players feel at home. As per a recent video shared by the Mumbai Indians on their social media platforms, the entire team room can be seen filled with pictures of players’ families.

Mumbai Indians initiative for players

On Tuesday, April 6, the Mumbai Indians shared a minute-long video on their social media platforms where their players can be seen bonding off the field. The other thing that can be seen is the team room which is seemingly filled with family pictures of all players, be it Mumbai Indians local stars or their overseas recruits. On the wall, the franchise has written “Har Indian ki family” (translation: family of every Indian).

As per a report by the InsideSport, the aforementioned initiative was taken by the franchise in order to make their players feel at home. Here is a look at the Mumbai Indians video, as recently shared by them.

Mumbai Indians team: Squad and schedule updates

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. Here is a look at the entire MI squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

As per the MI IPL 2021 schedule, Rohit Sharma and co. will play their opening match of the season on April 9 against the RCB. Here is a look at the entire schedule of their title defence campaign.

A complete look at MI IPL 2021 schedule

Image source: IPLT20.COM