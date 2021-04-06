Mumbai Indians Team Management Comes Up With Unique Plan To Make Players 'Feel At Home'

Quick links:
The Mumbai Indians team is all set to launch its title defence campaign against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Apparently, the franchise is making all efforts to make their players feel at home. As per a recent video shared by the Mumbai Indians on their social media platforms, the entire team room can be seen filled with pictures of players’ families.
On Tuesday, April 6, the Mumbai Indians shared a minute-long video on their social media platforms where their players can be seen bonding off the field. The other thing that can be seen is the team room which is seemingly filled with family pictures of all players, be it Mumbai Indians local stars or their overseas recruits. On the wall, the franchise has written “Har Indian ki family” (translation: family of every Indian).
As per a report by the InsideSport, the aforementioned initiative was taken by the franchise in order to make their players feel at home. Here is a look at the Mumbai Indians video, as recently shared by them.
PðŸŽ±ðŸŽ±L & GAMES - The #MI way! ðŸ¤©April 6, 2021
Take a look at how our team is bonding off the field ahead of the #IPL2021 ðŸ’™#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/3TpytiMC3I
On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. Here is a look at the entire MI squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
As per the MI IPL 2021 schedule, Rohit Sharma and co. will play their opening match of the season on April 9 against the RCB. Here is a look at the entire schedule of their title defence campaign.
Here you go ðŸ—“ï¸â°ðŸŸï¸ https://t.co/ZE7xfTSAgm pic.twitter.com/19QtZ8HQPE— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 7, 2021
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.