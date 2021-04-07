Mumbai Indians Team Members Have Important Tips For Fans On World Health Day 2021: WATCH

Coming together on the occasion of World Health Day 2021, the Mumbai Indians team had an important message for fans on how to maintain physical, as well as mental health in these trying times. More important now than it has probably ever been, World Health Day falls on April 7 each year. With the state of Maharashtra now reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day and the state government announcing a new lockdown, the Mumbai Indians' video should be a reminder to their legion of fans to follow all health and safety tips during the pandemic.

Mumbai Indians players share health tips on World Health Day 2021

With ex-Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, who is currently a talent scout for the side, contracting the virus, the Mumbai Indians have made a video talking about the importance of maintaining your physical and mental health. The video, which opens with the tagline 'Health is Happiness', has been uploaded to all of the teams' social media pages. It features players like Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Chris Lynn, Anukul Roy and fielding coach James Pamment, talking about their journeys with health and fitness, both mental and physical.

While the Pandya brothers emphasized the importance of family in their lives and how it has helped them get into a good mind space before games, the others have shared tips on a range of topics like what their sleep schedules are, how they regulate their diets to maintain health and the discipline it takes to become a top-notch cricketer. The video also contains clips of the team working out in their hotel gym and practising in the nets as they look to win a record-extending 6th title at the tournament and become the first team to win a hat-trick of titles.

IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB set for season opener in 2 days

The MI vs RCB match, the season opener for 2021, will be played on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here is the rest of the Mumbai Indians' schedule for the tournament:

Mumbai Indians team for IPL 2021

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

List of players bought: Adam Milne (Rs 3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.40 crore), James Neesham (Rs 0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 0.20 crore)

Image Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter