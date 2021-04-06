Mumbai Indians Team Star Jimmy Neesham Posts Cryptic Tweet On 'TransTasman Bubble Idea'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is often in the headlines for his activities on social media. The cricketer is known not to shy away from expressing his opinions on the internet. The 30-year-old on yet another occasion shared his viewpoint on a latest development. The cricketing star was seemingly not pleased with the 'TransTasman bubble idea' as New Zealand look to open a travel bubble with neighbours Australia.

Jimmy Neesham not in the favour of TransTasman bubble

New Zealand announced on Tuesday that they will open a travel bubble with Australia, as both nations have countered the pandemic efficiently by curbing the spread of the virus. The move comes in to give the New Zealand economy a significant boost during such dire circumstances. Moreover, as per New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's official statement, it also will showcase a world-leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while being in sync with a strategy to eliminate the spread of the virus.

However, Jimmy Neesham has a contrasting take on the whole matter. The dynamic cricketer took to his Twitter account to suggest that the travel bubble with Australia could soon be suspended as an outbreak is inevitable. He also went on to label the idea as 'stupid'. The cricketer currently is in India for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will represent the Mumbai Indians team.

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021

The all-rounder failed to make an impact in the competition last year and was ultimately released by the Punjab Kings side ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Defending champions Mumbai Indians went on the sign the Kiwi cricketer in the auction, and the left-hander is all set to play alongside Rohit Sharma and co. in the impending season of the cash-rich league. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was set at INR 50 lakh, and Mumbai Indians picked up the cricketer at the same price.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

The defending champions Mumbai Indians are slated to feature in the opening contest of the season as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. As part of the IPL 2021 and BCCI policy, none of the eight franchises will be granted a home advantage this year. Mumbai Indians' league stage matches will be held across Chennai (five), Delhi (four), Bengaluru (three) and Kolkata (two). Here is the MI IPL 2021 schedule -

Mumbai Indians team for IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Jimmy Neesham net worth information

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Jimmy Neesham net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹7 crore. The aforementioned figure includes the compensation the player received for representing the New Zealand side in international cricket. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, the player has made â‚¹2 crore so far for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. The Kiwi international also takes home a handsome paycheck for playing in a number of franchise-based T20 leagues.

