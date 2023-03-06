Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Highlights: MI Beat RCB By 9 Wkts

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Hayley Matthews has been named the player of the match for her match-winning 77 runs. She is currently the owner of the Orange Cap.
Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 9 wickets. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 77 and 55 runs respectively.
Nat Sciver Brunt has scored a half-century on her way to help MI win their second match of WPL 2023.
Hayley Matthews has smashed her maiden WPL half-century. MI are 129/1 in 12 overs.
Preeti Bose has dismissed Yastika Bhatia for 23 off 19 balls. MI are 45/1 in 5 overs.
Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia have provided a solid start to MI. They have scored 34 runs in 4 overs.
Hayley Matthews has opened the batting for MI alongside Yastika Bhatia. They are chasing a target of 156 runs.
RCB have been bowled out for 155 runs in their match against Mumbai Indians.
Amelia Kerr has dismissed Renuka Singh for 2 off 5 balls. RCB are 154/9 in 18.2 overs.
Nat Sciver-Brunt trapped Shreyanka LBW to dismiss her for 23 off 15 balls. RCB 146/8 in 17 overs.
Hayley Matthews has dismissed Richa Ghosh for 28 off 26 balls. RCB are 112/7 in 13.3 overs.
Pooja Vastrakar has broken the partnership between Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja. RCB are 105/6 in 12.3 overs.
Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja are rebuilding the innings for RCB. They have forged a crucial partnership of 31 runs.
After Perry hit a six to start the seventh over, Ghosh hit a six and a four in the next over as RCB reached 71/4 in eight overs. However, Perry was dismissed by Saika Ishaque in the first ball of the ninth over.
Heather Knight has been dismissed by Hayley Matthews for a duck. RCB struggling at 43/4 in 5.3 overs.
Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for 23 off 17 balls by Hayley Matthews. RCB are 43/3 in 5.2 overs.
Saika Ishaque has dismissed Disha Kasat for a duck to take two wickets in just one over. RCB are 39/2 in 4.4 overs.
Saika Ishaque dismisses Sophie Devine for 16 off 10 balls. RCB are 39/1 in 4.2 overs.
Sophie Devine smashed a massive six on the last ball of the opening over by Hayley Matthews.
Smriti Mandhana open RCB's account with a four on the second ball of the opening over.
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB in their WPL match against MI.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Humaira Kazi, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Issy Wong, 9 Amanjot Kaur, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Disha Kasat, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Sophie Devine, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Heather Knight, 7 Shreyanka Patil, 8 Kanika Ahuja, 9 Megan Schutt, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Preeti Bose
Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja/Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.