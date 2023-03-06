Last Updated:

Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Highlights: MI Beat RCB By 9 Wkts

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently locking horns against each other in Match 4 of WPL 2023.

Vishal Tiwari
MI vs RCB

Image: IPL/BCCI

22:55 IST, March 6th 2023
Hayley Matthews wins POTM award!

Hayley Matthews has been named the player of the match for her match-winning 77 runs. She is currently the owner of the Orange Cap. 

22:34 IST, March 6th 2023
MI win by 9 wickets!

Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 9 wickets. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 77 and 55 runs respectively. 

22:34 IST, March 6th 2023
Nat Sciver-Brunt scores a fifty!

Nat Sciver Brunt has scored a half-century on her way to help MI win their second match of WPL 2023. 

22:21 IST, March 6th 2023
Matthews smashes a half-century!

Hayley Matthews has smashed her maiden WPL half-century. MI are 129/1 in 12 overs. 

 

21:53 IST, March 6th 2023
Bhatia dismissed for 23 off 19 balls.

Preeti Bose has dismissed Yastika Bhatia for 23 off 19 balls. MI are 45/1 in 5 overs. 

21:44 IST, March 6th 2023
Matthews, Bhatia provide a solid start!

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia have provided a solid start to MI. They have scored 34 runs in 4 overs. 

21:30 IST, March 6th 2023
Hayley Matthews open with Yastika Bhatia!

Hayley Matthews has opened the batting for MI alongside Yastika Bhatia. They are chasing a target of 156 runs.  

21:16 IST, March 6th 2023
RCB all out for 155!

RCB have been bowled out for 155 runs in their match against Mumbai Indians. 

21:13 IST, March 6th 2023
Renuka Singh goes for 2!

Amelia Kerr has dismissed Renuka Singh for 2 off 5 balls. RCB are 154/9 in 18.2 overs. 

21:07 IST, March 6th 2023
Shreyanka goes after valuable contribution!

Nat Sciver-Brunt trapped Shreyanka LBW to dismiss her for 23 off 15 balls. RCB 146/8 in 17 overs.  

20:48 IST, March 6th 2023
Ghosh goes for 28!

Hayley Matthews has dismissed Richa Ghosh for 28 off 26 balls. RCB are 112/7 in 13.3 overs.

20:42 IST, March 6th 2023
Vastrakar breaks the partnership!

Pooja Vastrakar has broken the partnership between Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja. RCB are 105/6 in 12.3 overs.

20:36 IST, March 6th 2023
Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja rebuild for RCB!

Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja are rebuilding the innings for RCB. They have forged a crucial partnership of 31 runs. 

20:14 IST, March 6th 2023
Ellyse Perry perishes

After Perry hit a six to start the seventh over, Ghosh hit a six and a four in the next over as RCB reached 71/4 in eight overs. However, Perry was dismissed by Saika Ishaque in the first ball of the ninth over.

19:57 IST, March 6th 2023
Heather Knight comes and goes!

Heather Knight has been dismissed by Hayley Matthews for a duck. RCB struggling at 43/4 in 5.3 overs. 

19:57 IST, March 6th 2023
Mandhana goes for 23!

Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for 23 off 17 balls by Hayley Matthews. RCB are 43/3 in 5.2 overs. 

19:52 IST, March 6th 2023
Ishaque takes 2 in 1 over.

Saika Ishaque has dismissed Disha Kasat for a duck to take two wickets in just one over. RCB are 39/2 in 4.4 overs.

19:49 IST, March 6th 2023
Devine goes for 16!

Saika Ishaque dismisses Sophie Devine for 16 off 10 balls. RCB are 39/1 in 4.2 overs. 

19:37 IST, March 6th 2023
Devine hits a massive six!

Sophie Devine smashed a massive six on the last ball of the opening over by Hayley Matthews. 

19:33 IST, March 6th 2023
Mandhana open the account with a four!

Smriti Mandhana open RCB's account with a four on the second ball of the opening over. 

19:30 IST, March 6th 2023
Mandhana, Devine open the batting for RCB!

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB in their WPL match against MI. 

19:09 IST, March 6th 2023
19:03 IST, March 6th 2023
Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first

Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians. 

18:21 IST, March 6th 2023
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja/Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.

18:19 IST, March 6th 2023
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

