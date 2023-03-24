Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Live Streaming, Dream11 & Fantasy Tips

The penultimate stage of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) is scheduled to take place on Friday, with Mumbai Indians set to face UP Warriorz in the Eliminator. While Delhi Capitals (DC) stormed into the final of the tournament after finishing at the top of the table with six wins and two losses, MI finished second with equal points. UP Warriorz (UPW) on the other hand were placed third in the points table with four wins and four losses.

The winner of the MI vs UPW, WPL Eliminator will face DC in the summit clash on March 26. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the live-streaming details, Dream11 predictions, and more about the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Eliminator match.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 match take place?

The MI vs UPW match is scheduled to be played at the D.Y. Patil, Mumbai in Mumbai on Friday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of the MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League 2023 match on Sports 18.

How to watch the live streaming of the MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 match in India?

Fans can also live streaming of the MI vs UPW match on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Dream11 Predictions

Captain – Nat Sciver

Vice-captain – Saika Ishaque

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy

Batters – Matthews, Harmanpreet, Grace Harris

All-rounders – Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Vastrakar

Bowlers – Ecclestone, Kalita

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C & Wk), Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophia Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Playoff: Full Squad

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

UP Warriorz squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh