Mumbai Police Arrests Man For Issuing Online Rape Threats To Daughter Of Indian Cricketer

In the latest development, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a man from Hyderabad for allegedly issuing rape threats online to an Indian cricketer's daughter after India's loss against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The arrested man has been identified as 23-year-old Ramnagesh Alibathini and is being brought to Mumbai. As per reports, threats were said to be made against Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika.

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrests a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to daughter of an Indian cricketer following team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. The man, identified as one 23-year-old Ramnagesh Alibathini, is being brought to Mumbai: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

DCW takes cognizance

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women had taken suo motu cognizance of the threats received by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his family. The commission noted that "heinous threats" had been sent towards Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter on social media in the aftermath of India's defeat in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Calling the incident "shameful", DCW President Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Delhi Police demanding the immediate arrest of the accused persons. It also urged the police to send a copy of the FIR in the case and send a reply to the commission by 8 November.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance on media reports of threats given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli," the commission said in its notice. It added, "It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targetted for his religion by online trolls."

"This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action. In view of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission- 1. Copy of FIR registered in the matter, 2. Details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, 3. If no accused has been arrested, please provide details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused, 4. Detailed action report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 08.11.2021," it concluded.