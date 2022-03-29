Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Say MCA Owes Them Rs 14.82 Cr Towards Security For Cricket Matches

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owes Rs 14.82 crore to the city police for the security they provided to various cricket matches, a police official claimed on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India

The police have sent multiple reminders to MCA officials in the last couple of years, but they have not paid the charges for the security provided to matches, including the women's World Cup, T-20, Test, and one-day matches, he said.

The official also said the MCA has paid Rs 4.20 crore for the police security provided to the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and there was no outstanding amount for it. 

