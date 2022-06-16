Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes 54 Balls To Get Off Mark, Raises Bat As Teammates Mock Him

It's not every day that a batter decides to play out deliveries without scoring a single run, but Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal did just that during the second innings of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Uttar Pradesh. Yashasvi faced 53 balls before scoring his first run of the innings. Interestingly, the 20-year-old raised his bat after getting off the mark with a boundary, while his teammates applauded him from the dugout.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw put up a 66-run opening stand. However, the 2020 U-19 World Cup finalist did not contribute a single run in his partnership with Shaw, who was removed for 64 off 71 balls in the 21st over of the innings. Yashasvi's first runs came after he hit Ankit Rajpoot for a boundary in the 22nd over. Yashasvi's teammates responded with sarcastic applause, causing the young batter to raise his bat in acknowledgement.

Yashasvi had scored an impressive century in the first innings of the match, helping Mumbai post a mammoth total of 393 runs. The Rajasthan Royals opener hit 100 off 227 balls before being removed by Karan Sharma.

…but most importantly he got the team’s back. 👊💗 pic.twitter.com/ZEaQL9LzOT — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 16, 2022

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh

Hardik Tamore, who scored 115 runs off 223 balls, also contributed for Mumbai. Shams Mulani scored 50 off 130 balls, while Sarfaraz Khan hit 40 off 52 balls. Karan Sharma picked up four wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the first innings, while Saurabh Kumar scalped three wickets. Yash Dayal and Shivam Mavi contributed by picking two and one wicket each in Mumbai's first innings.

In the second innings of the Ranji Trophy semi-final, Mumbai managed to bowl Uttar Pradesh out for just 180 runs. Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, and Tanush Kotian each picked three wickets for Mumbai, while Dhawan Kulkarni scalped one wicket. This helped Mumbai enter the second innings with a lead of 213 runs.

Mumbai finished at 133/1 at stumps on Day 3 with a total lead of 346 runs. Yashasvi is still intact in the middle alongside Armaan Jaffer. They will resume batting at scores of 35 and 32 runs, respectively on Friday.

Image: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns