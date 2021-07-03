Munaf Patel Reveals What He Had Told Hafeez After Dismissing Him In World Cup 2011 Semis

Former Team India pacer Munaf Patel has revealed what he had told Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez after having dismissed the latter in the blockbuster World Cup 2011 semi-final clash between arch-rivals India, and, Pakistan at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Both Munaf Patel and Mohammad Hafeez were spotted having a go at each other verbally during Pakistan's run chase but, it was the bowler who had the last laugh after having him caught behind.

It so happened that Munaf Patel had posted a still from that contest where he is celebrating with his then team-mates Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and skipper MS Dhoni after picking up the wicket of Pakistani opener, Mohammad Hafeez. Patel had captioned the image as 'Who all know this moment?????'

Hahaha Sir . Remember I asked u about this dismissal . U didn’t tell what exactly u said to hafeez 😝 — Puneet Malhotra (@puneetdagamer) July 2, 2021

A fan came forward and asked the 2011 World cup winner whether, he remembers that the former had asked him about this dismissal but, the pacer didn’t tell what exactly he told Hafeez. Meanwhile, the Gujarat cricketer came forward and said he thanked Mohammad Hafeez for giving him a wicket.

I thanked Hafeez for giving me wicket



Mohammad Hafeez scored a 59-ball 43 before needlessly throwing away his wicket while attempting an unorthodox shot by walking across the stumps as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and MS Dhoni made absolutely no mistake behind the stumps. While Hafeez walked back, a pumped-up Patel was seen mouthing a few words to the all-rounder.

When India qualified for their third World Cup final

Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in a crunch game. Sachin Tendulkar was dropped four times and also got lucky after he was plumb in front of the wicket by Saeed Ajmal, but DRS came to his rescue. Just when it looked like the Master Blaster would score his 100th international century, he was caught by skipper Shahid Afridi at extra cover off Saeed Ajmal. He had scored 85 off 115 deliveries that included 11 boundaries at a not-so-impressive strike rate of 73.91.

Even though the batting maestro scored a painstaking 85, it was good enough to earn him the Man of the Match award as that knock had come in a winning cause. At one stage, it looked like India would score in excess of 300 after winning the toss and electing to bat first before the Pakistani bowlers staged a remarkable comeback in the middle and death overs of the first innings.

A stellar contribution from Suresh Raina in the middle-order helped India score a competitive total of 260 runs.

Pakistan in reply were cruising towards an easy win riding on a 44-run opening stand between Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez. However, once they lost three wickets before reaching the three-figure mark, they failed to catch up with the asking rate and when the wicket got slower as the innings progressed. It was a huge mountain to climb for the 1992 winners as they were bundled out for 231 in the final over and the Men In Blue won the contest by 29 runs to qualify for their third World Cup final.