MUR Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial Match Preview

Match 8 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between Munster Reds and Leinster Lightning at the Mardyke Cricket Ground, Cork. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here is our MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, MUR vs LLG Dream11 team, MUR vs LLG best team and MUR vs LLG player record.

MUR vs LLG match preview

Leinster Lightning are currently second on the points table after three matches. They have registered 2 wins,1 loss while 1 match was abandoned. They are tied on points with North West Warriors, however, are separated by net run rate. Munster Red on the other hand has played two matches and have one loss, while their last match versus North West Warriors was abandoned due to rain.

Join us tomorrow for the next Inter-Provincial 50 Cup match between @MunsterReds and @CL_LLightning from Pembroke.



A livestream and livescoring available.#IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/yhxW0atlwC — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 21, 2021

Both teams faced each other just a couple of days back in a rain-curtailed match, but the match was abandoned due to heavy rain later in the second innings. In that match, the Reds batted first and scored 147/ 6 in 23 overs, while Lightning chasing 131 to win from 20 overs could only manage 69 runs from 9.5 overs before rain played spoilsport. Both teams will hope to get a match without rain interruption.

MUR vs LLG weather report

The condition looks sunny with rain will coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down during the match, it is doubtful that both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction a tough one.

MUR vs LLG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little balanced wicket, but bowlers have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

MUR vs LLG player record

The performance from George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy has been excellent for Leinster Lightning so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them regain the top spot on the points table. For Munster Reds, Murray Commins and Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin did well with the bat in the last match. Both the players will look to add more runs to their tally in this upcoming fixture.

MUR vs LLG best team

MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction

As per our MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, LLG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MUR vs LLG player record and as a result, the MUR vs LLG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUR vs LLG Dream11 team and MUR vs LLG prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Ireland Cricket / Twitter