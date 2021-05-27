MUR Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 10 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between Munster Reds and Northern Knights at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here is our MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction, MUR vs NK Dream11 team, MUR vs NK best team and MUR vs NK player record.

MUR vs NK match preview

Munster Reds are rooted to the bottom of the points table and are unlikely to make the cut for the final match of the tournament. In the three matches played so far, Reds have no wins and lost two matches, while one match was called off due to poor weather conditions. They come into the match after losing their Leinster Lightning by 93 runs and the team will look to put the loss behind and focus on the upcoming match.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, are just a place ahead of them and will come into the fixture after the previous match was abandoned due to rain. Both teams will look to provide a great match for viewers.

MUR vs NK weather report

The condition looks sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction a tough one.

MUR vs NK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured bowlers a little bit, but batsmen have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

MUR vs NK player record

The performances from Jeremy Lawlor and Luke Georgeson has been excellent for Northern Knights so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them climb the points table. For Munster Reds, Murray Commins and Tyrone Kane did well in the tournament so far. Both the players will look to do well in the upcoming fixture.

MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction, NK will come out on top in this contest.

