MUR Vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 Preview

Match 11 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between North West Warriors and Munster Reds at the Mardyke, Cork. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 15. Here is our MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction, MUR vs NWW Dream11 team, MUR vs NWW best team and MUR vs NWW scorecard.

MUR vs NWW prediction and match preview

Ahead of the MUR vs NWW prediction let's take a look at how both teams have done in the tournament so far. Munster Reds have had an unforgettable tournament with the team currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. In a total of four matches played, Reds did not win a single match and lost two matches, while the other two matches ended with no result. They will look to win both the remaining matches and end the season on a high.

We're back in Inter-Pro action tomorrow as Munster Reds take on North West Warriors in the penultimate #IP50 series match, live from The Mardyke in Cork!



North West Warriors on the other hand are currently second on the points table and will not be able to lift the title since Leinster Lightning are certain to win the trophy. In the five matches played so far the team has two wins and two-loss, while one match ended with no result. The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Warriors who won the match by 5 wickets and Reds will be out for revenge and settle the score.

MUR vs NWW weather report

The conditions will be cloudy however there will be no chance of rain coming down as the match progresses. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming down during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction a tough one.,

MUR vs NWW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks like a balanced surface, with batsmen and bowlers both getting a chance have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MUR vs NWW player record

The performance from Graham Hume and William Potterfield has been excellent for North West Warriors so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them win the match. For Munster Reds, the performance from M Commins and Josh Manley has been excellent for Munster Reds so far and both the players will look to end the season on a high.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 team

MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction

As per our MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction, NWW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MUR vs NWW player record and as a result, the MUR vs NWW best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUR vs NWW Dream11 team and MUR vs NWW prediction does not guarantee positive results.

