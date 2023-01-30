Murali Vijay took to his official Twitter handle on Monday, January 30, and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old played 87 international matches for the Indian cricket team from 2008 to 2018 but was known for his expertise in the longest format of the game. Playing as an opener, Vijay scored 3982 runs in 61 Test matches for India and registered 12 Test centuries.

Announcing the decision, Vijay shared a long message on Twitter and tagged BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, IPL, and Chennai Super Kings in the tweet. Vijay played 106 matches in the IPL and also won the coveted prize with the MS Dhoni-led squad in 2010 and 2011. He also captained Punjab Kings in the tournament.

Murali Vijay's retirement letter

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the retirement letter shared by Murali Vijay.