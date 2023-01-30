Quick links:
Image: AP
Murali Vijay took to his official Twitter handle on Monday, January 30, and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old played 87 international matches for the Indian cricket team from 2008 to 2018 but was known for his expertise in the longest format of the game. Playing as an opener, Vijay scored 3982 runs in 61 Test matches for India and registered 12 Test centuries.
Announcing the decision, Vijay shared a long message on Twitter and tagged BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, IPL, and Chennai Super Kings in the tweet. Vijay played 106 matches in the IPL and also won the coveted prize with the MS Dhoni-led squad in 2010 and 2011. He also captained Punjab Kings in the tournament.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at the retirement letter shared by Murali Vijay.
"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket.
My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.
I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.
To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has
been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank
you all for helping turn my dream into reality.
To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me.
Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what have today.
I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that love and challenge myself in new and different environments. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.
I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours. Thank you for all the memories,
Love to All - More to Life.
Vijay"