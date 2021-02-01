Murali Vijay Tags Dinesh Karthik In Congratulatory Tweet For Tamil Nadu; Fans Make Memes

The Tamil Nadu team, led by Dinesh Karthik, won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday by beating Baroda in the final match. The team from the southern state defeated Baroda by 7 wickets in the final on Sunday as Dinesh Karthik’s men remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, This was the second time that the team won the title having won the trophy back in the 2006-07 campaign under their current skipper.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Murali Vijay tags Dinesh Karthik in congratulatory message

Murali Vijay who was included in the probables list of the side failed to make the cut after he pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Despite missing the tournament the cricketer did not hold back his wishes for the side as he took to Twitter and congratulated the team for their success. The right-handed opener in his tweet praised the team and support staff for their effort while tagging Dinesh Karthik and N. Jagadeesan.

Well done boys ! Great team effort .. @TNCACricket . Special mention to our support staff ✌🏽🤙🏽 @DineshKarthik @Jagadeesan_200 👍🏽 — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) January 31, 2021

Vijay's tweet did not go unnoticed as fans were quick to react to the message. Here's what they had to say:

So after not congratulating DK for nidhas trophy win ,this time he tagged DK . Good. Bas itna 'Social Distancing ' rakhna . — अक्षय कुमार (@AkshayVats_) February 1, 2021

DK be like pic.twitter.com/EkAk6grPnl — Piyush Kumar (@iPiyushK) February 1, 2021

IPL 2021: Murali Vijay among list of CSK's list of released players 2021

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2021 auction, the Chennai side released a certain number of players from their side as they look to bring in fresh faces during the auction. While Suresh Raina and Imran Tahir were retained by the franchise, the side released Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla.

Apart from Jadhav, Chawla and Vijay, the Chennai side also released Monu Kumar and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who had pulled out from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. Despite having a dismal season in 2020, the franchise has retained most of its players including Ambati Rayadu, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar. Here's a look at the list of players retained by the Chennai side:

N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

Image: Murali Vijay / BCCI / Twitter

