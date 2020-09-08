MUS Vs IBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Medical University Sofia (MUS) will go up against Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 pm IST. Medical University Sofia (MUS) are currently third in the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings with one win and two losses. Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC), on the other hand, are currently leading the standings by winning both the matches they have played so far. Medical University Sofia (MUS) will look to get some points on the board when they come face-to-face with IBCC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Fans can play the MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction, MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team and probable MUS vs IBCC playing 11.

MUS vs IBCC Playing 11: MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria

Also Read l TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria live

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team: Medical University Sofia (MUS) squad

Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Fawaz Khalid, Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Nithin Koppula, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team: Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) squad

Bhushan Trevedi, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Fulvio Congiu, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh-I, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagraj, Lavesh Sharma, Riyad Mia

Also Read l IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria live

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team (top picks)

Medical University Sofia (MUS): Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Stuart Clarkson

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC): Bhushan Trevedi, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Medical University Sofia (MUS): Hristo Boykov Ivanov (WK), Nikolay Nankov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Andrei Lilov, Krasmir Kamenov, Stuart Clarkson, Nick Robinson, Andy Robinson, Ivaylo Katzarski, Alexandar Stoychev

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC): Bhushan Trevedi (wk), Gagandeep Singh-I, Shafquat Khan, Prakash Mishra, Steve Jordaan, Fulvio Congiu, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Satish Ramachandran, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh-I

Also Read l ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS vs BAR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Nikhil Oliviera

Batsmen: Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov

All-Rounders: Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Bakhtiar Tahiri (C)

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel

MUS vs IBCC match prediction

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUS vs IBCC match prediction and MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC vs MUD live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter