MUS Vs IBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Medical University Sofia (MUS) will go up against Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 pm IST. Medical University Sofia (MUS) are currently third in the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings with one win and two losses. Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC), on the other hand, are currently leading the standings by winning both the matches they have played so far. Medical University Sofia (MUS) will look to get some points on the board when they come face-to-face with IBCC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Fawaz Khalid, Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Nithin Koppula, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad
Bhushan Trevedi, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Fulvio Congiu, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh-I, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagraj, Lavesh Sharma, Riyad Mia
Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) start as favourites to win the match.
